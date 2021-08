Rose carried the ball 25 times for 100 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos. He also added one reception for 18 yards. Rose took the lead of the backfield with Dalvin Cook resting in the preseason opener. He entered the game after Ameer Abdullah but accounted for 25 of the team's 36 total rushing attempts. Rose showed some flashes with the opportunity, with his longest gain of the day going for 16 yards along with several chunk gains of seven and eight yards. Rose remains a longshot to make the roster after joining the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.