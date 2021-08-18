Texarkana Arkansas School District Board approves COVID leave for school employees | 'I just feel like, as a district, we have to take a stand and stand up for our kids,' superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Ark. — The Texarkana, Arkansas School District Board of Trustees approved eight days of paid COVID-19 leave for employees who test positive for COVID and are required to isolate during the 2021-2022 school year. Employees who are determined to be close contacts or a point of contact to be...www.texarkanagazette.com
Comments / 0