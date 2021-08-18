Cancel
Wildlife

Animals are shrinking and science has a hypothesis as to why it might be happening

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have yet to investigate this issue further, but they already warn that the imbalance could become dangerous. Examples abound. The field mice in Spain today weigh a third of what they weighed four decades ago. Also the salamanders of the Appalachian Mountains in the United States have shrunk 8% since 1960. Or the whale of the Basques, which has shrunk more than a meter since the 1980s.

