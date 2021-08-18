Animals are shrinking and science has a hypothesis as to why it might be happening
Scientists have yet to investigate this issue further, but they already warn that the imbalance could become dangerous. Examples abound. The field mice in Spain today weigh a third of what they weighed four decades ago. Also the salamanders of the Appalachian Mountains in the United States have shrunk 8% since 1960. Or the whale of the Basques, which has shrunk more than a meter since the 1980s.www.theclevelandamerican.com
