Holstein to practice locally

Shelton Volunteer Fire Department feature member Jon Heminger. In the interest of introducing members of the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department to the public they serve, The Clipper is featuring members using information and photos supplied by individual members and the department. Assistant Chief Jon Heminger joined the department on April 11, 2019. “I have grown up around the firefighter family ever since day one,” he said. “There is no better feeling than being part of the brother and sister hood. I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps ever since I was little. Helping out my community day or night when someone is in need, you just can’t describe that feeling. We were born with the ability to change someone’s life. Don’t waste it.” (–courtesy photo)