Holstein to practice locally

The Holstein Fire and Ambulance Service has selected officers for the coming year. The officers are, front from left, Amanda Heitmann (secretary), Nicole M. Solares Brandt (vice president), Melissa Brandt (president), Larry Brandt (fire training) and Mark Vincent (foreman). Back row from left, Rex Reisdorph (first assistant chief), Billy Fraser (chief), Dusty Heitmann (assistant foreman), Kris Droegmiller (assistant ambulance coordinator), Mike Hawthorne (ambulance coordinator), Jennifer Witzke (ambulance training), Jeff Volkert (second assistant chief), Michael Schweitzberger (safety) and Rodney Regennitter (treasurer).
