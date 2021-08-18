Firefighters look for help from county
RACINE — Boone County Firefighter Association members hope the county can and will assist them with obtaining equipment that will assist them in providing service. During a regular meeting on Aug. 10, firefighter association members discussed the approximate $4.1 million that Boone County is set to receive via American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government and whether tourism could be the entryway for receiving help.www.coalvalleynews.com
Comments / 0