Boone County, WV

Firefighters look for help from county

By PHIL PERRY Coal Valley News
coalvalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE — Boone County Firefighter Association members hope the county can and will assist them with obtaining equipment that will assist them in providing service. During a regular meeting on Aug. 10, firefighter association members discussed the approximate $4.1 million that Boone County is set to receive via American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government and whether tourism could be the entryway for receiving help.

