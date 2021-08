AMBOY — The 2021 Annual Amboy Depot Days offers something for everyone. This year’s festival runs Aug. 26-29. The annual festival kicks off on Thursday night in downtown Amboy with the opening of the food stand and carnival. Thursday night is family night and all rides are $2 for this special night. The Depot Days Little Dancers will take the Main Stage at 6:30 p.m. The Miss Amboy and Little Miss Amboy pageant will begin at 7 p.m. with the crowing of the new Miss Amboy at 8:30 p.m.