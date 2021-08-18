Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The White Lotus was strangely accurate in showing service workers being treated as subhuman

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike White's HBO series resort satire shows what happens when service workers are pushed over the edge, says Amy McCarthy. "It’s Armond and his staff’s unraveling that provide the most compelling moments in The White Lotus," says McCarthy. "Through their trials, it’s revealed how the seemingly effortless glitz and glamour that make this luxury hotel come to life aren’t effortless at all. What the wealthy take for granted comes at the cost of the workers’ ambitions and sanity. The series comes to offer a strangely accurate and intimate look into both the way that service industry workers are treated, and how they cope (or not) with being consistently treated as subhuman or props by people who earn more money in a week than they’ll ever see in a lifetime. There’s no character that makes that more evident than Armond who, at the beginning of the series, boasts five years of sobriety. Throughout the series he is harangued by Shane, who didn’t end up in the room he booked and spends an incredible amount of energy complaining about it throughout his stay. He hunts Armond relentlessly, demanding additional perks to make up for the room switcheroo. In a satisfying moment of retaliation, Armond books Shane and Rachel on what they think will be a romantic dinner cruise until the delightfully unhinged Tanya shows up with plans to spread her dead mother’s ashes across the water and expects them to participate as she melts down both hilariously and painfully. Armond’s sly move is familiar to real-life service industry workers who’ve longed and occasionally managed to score their own petty victories over customers with unreasonable demands. We’ve all heard the trope about servers and fast food workers spitting in food to exact revenge, but the real revenge comes in much quieter ways. It happens when a guest’s name 'accidentally' doesn’t make it onto the books at a hot new restaurant, or they end up shoved in the back corner of the dining room after demanding the 'best table in the house' on a last-minute reservation. Whether at a fancy resort or Michelin-starred restaurant or even McDonald’s, working in an establishment where 'the customer is always right' comes with an incredible amount of pressure. In the real world, workers in these industries are more prone to substance use and mental health diagnoses like depression and anxiety disorders are rampant. Working in these environments creates a demand for catharsis, and that’s exactly why it’s no surprise that the workers at the White Lotus choose to blow off steam in a truly wide range of debauched ways, including analingus and snorting ketamine in the manager’s office."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Subhuman#White Lotus#Hbo#Michelin#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

The White Lotus, Heels, Nine Perfect Strangers

If you watched The White Lotus‘ season finale and thought Shane’s feces-related rant to the front desk might make our Quotes of the Week cut… well, you were right!. Fortunately, that’s the only sound bite in this week’s compilation that involves a bowel movement. (Whew!) Elsewhere in our collection of TV’s most memorable dialogue, you’ll find an animated Thanos pitching his “snap” plan to other MCU characters on What If…?, John Oliver’s accurate assessment of Jeopardy!‘s now-booted new host, and not one, but two absurd lines from Tyler Perry shows. (And he has no plans to write less ridiculous scripts.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Catching up on ‘The White Lotus’? Read our guide to the TV show of the summer

With his dark satire “The White Lotus,” writer-director Mike White has taken summer TV by storm. Set at a luxury resort in the tropics, the HBO series combines elements of satire, murder mystery and existential dread — though, as White told The Times, at heart it’s about “trying to get into the mind-set of the people who have money and the power and why they are so defensive right now.” And TV nerds have responded in kind, creating memes, taking odds on the death teased in Episode 1, expressing love for cast member Jennifer Coolidge, and more.
TV Seriesimdb.com

White Lotus Finale: Mike White Explains Why [Spoiler] Had to Die, Dissects 'Crap' Climax: 'I Had to Show It'

HBO’s six-episode social satire The White Lotus wrapped Season 1 on Sunday with an episode that resolved the series’ central “Who’s in the Coffin?!” mystery, while also bringing some degree of closure to many of the show’s in-limbo relationships (read our full recap here). But questions remain, and we went straight to the source — series creator Mike White — for answers.
TV SeriesNo Film School

Which 'White Lotus' Character Does Mike White Relate to the Most?

Mike White created a challenging and scathing look at the world with White Lotus, but which character resonates inside him?. It's hard to pick out which show has swept up viewers this summer, but White Lotus has had one of the noisiest debuts and finales on HBO Max. Everyone on social media has been talking about the score, the incredible acting, and the absolute cringiest comedy in recent memory. The show takes on family, privilege, colonialism, and plunge pools.
TV Seriesimdb.com

How ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Picked His Finale Victim

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”) The first season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” concluded with the long-awaited reveal of the identity of the corpse on the plane is: none other than the now-fired White Lotus hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett).
TV SeriesMic

'The White Lotus' is the searing satire on wealth we deserve

Television creator Mike White is no stranger to using the format to contemplate the complexities and dualities of humanity under capitalism. His last HBO vehicle, Enlightened, tackled the subject in 2011, following its lead Laura Dern as she has a corporate-infused nervous breakdown, rehabilitates herself in Hawaii, and comes back to confront all of the nefarious ways big business made her sick — only to be confronted back by its unwillingness to bend.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere on HBO?

HBO‘s The White Lotus was the show of the summer. A sun-soaked confection mixing scathing hot social satire with an overwhelming sense of dread. The White Lotus finale delivered a devastating ending and yet left us wanting more. The good news is it already seems that the show’s writer and director Mike White is game to deliver.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The White Lotus finale: Did Armond or Rachel die?

As we prepared ourselves for The White Lotus finale on HBO tonight, we of course came with a wide array of different questions. Of course, the biggest one we had was simply this: Who was going to be killed off by the end of it. For a little while now,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The White Lotus was a failure in its attempt to satirize whiteness

The Mike White HBO satirical dramedy is "a show about whiteness that frequently gestures towards prodding something deeper about the possibility of whiteness’s power being, if not toppled, then at least destabilized in some way," says Kyle Turner. "But these grand, and frankly romantic, signals are unsent like a mistaken Gmail before the time has run out. It feels, like some of its cinematography, muddled, both feeling an impulse to critique whiteness with brittle humor about money, autonomy and discourses du jour, but stops short of being actually satirical, sincerely destabilizing anyone’s sense of status safety. Rather than a laceration, it licks at what feels most like 'boo boos,' while it’s unable to decide whether we’re watching humans or arch parodies of the affluent and unapologetic. It’s this tacit embarrassment to go in on these concepts that frustrates me most, as someone who is very fond of White’s usually tender, deft hand at balancing tone, seeing both flaw and beauty, good intention and awful execution. I still believe Enlightened to be one of the best pieces of art in the 21st century. But, unfortunately at the White Lotus, power will not be displaced, status quo will not be disrupted, and critique will waver. It’s not really about the ones most at risk or made vulnerable by that power inequity. It’s mostly about those who are, if not at the center, then at least have some of the greatest proximity to it, which would be less bothersome if it had more precision in its aimed poisoned arrows. It’s not about history or politics, either, which would be fine if it didn’t constantly orient itself around the idea of being about history or politics. The show looks sheepishly at exploitation and imbalance, and then covers its face with a shit-eating grin, congratulating itself for glancing at everything in the first place. The gorgeous title sequence by Plains of Yonder features beautiful, delicate wallpaper designs of sea creatures and presumably Native people canoeing, and as the sequence goes on, the ink on the paper begins to bloom and bleed. That’s what the show needed: to bloom and bleed. But it didn’t. The petals just wither and wilt."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The White Lotus finale theories: Who is really dead?

Finale is coming to HBO tomorrow night and of course, we come entering this episode with a lot of different questions. How is the story going to end and, above all else, who is going to be in that casket?. The first thing that we want to note here is...
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘The White Lotus’ Finale: The Curse of the Pineapple Suite

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of The White Lotus, which is available now on HBO and HBO Max.  Last Monday, fans of The White Lotus were greeted with exciting news: HBO and Mike White had agreed to make another season, albeit one set at a new locale within the fictional White Lotus resort chain, and with different characters. This is not surprising. White designed the show to be largely pandemic-proof, since the cast and crew can take over a real resort together and create their own bubble for production. Plus, White Lotus has been the talk of the TV...
TV SeriesSlate

The White Lotus’ Final Getaway Isn’t As Perfect As It Seems

That’s the most urgent moral question posed in The White Lotus, the HBO series by Mike White which wrapped its first season on Sunday. That it’s asked by a 16-year-old rich white kid at a luxury Hawaiian resort, as displaced Natives shed their hotel uniforms for traditional dress and perform a dinnertime-friendly entertainment for people who have benefitted most from the island’s destruction (and who don’t even watch but complain it’s too loud), doesn’t make it less compelling.
TV & VideosEsquire

The White Lotus

Seasons may come and go, but we'll always have the memory of Murray Bartlett hunched over Jake Lacy's suitcase, dropping a deuce onto what we assume was a well pressed polo. This past Sunday, Mike White's hilarious, if not demented, The White Lotus drew to a close, finishing its sixth and most twisted chapter of its first season. Did it involve poop? Sure. Murder? Runaways? A white woman half-heartedly attempting to learn the power of her privilege? Also sure. But most importantly, it involved Jennifer Coolidge.
TV SeriesEW.com

Mike White is channeling his 'modern-day bitch' on The White Lotus

"They're all very similar to me," says White about the hotel inhabitants. "I mean, there's a certain part of me in each of the characters, I think." The resort on The White Lotus appears to be the picture of opulence. Which is no wonder seeing as how the HBO show was filmed at The Four Seasons Maui. But the man who created the series is currently sitting in a far less exotic location, a Walmart parking lot in Orlando. A cross-country road trip with a dog has led Mike White to this point, as far away from the idyllic yet also drama and trauma-filled setting of his TV show creation as possible.
TV & VideosSFGate

What real Hawaii resort workers think of HBO Max's 'The White Lotus'

HBO Max’s latest hit “The White Lotus” came to a dramatic close on Sunday night. There was murder, mayhem and, of course, rich white person entitlement. Created and directed by Mike White of “School of Rock” fame, the show follows a group of wealthy tourists on a weeklong vacation to a luxury, high-end Hawaii resort.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

HBO confirms the future of The White Lotus

HBO has confirmed a second season of The White Lotus, a comedy-drama set in a Hawaiian resort – but this new instalment will take the show out of Hawaii and will follow a new group of people at another White Lotus property. Fans will have to say goodbye to some...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The White Lotus Is A Scathing Indictment Of Our Pandemic Behavior

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus. There’s a moment in the first episode of The White Lotus in which a character heads up to the front desk at the eponymous Hawaiian resort and asks the manager for some activity recommendations. Can he jet ski? Nope, a hurricane came through a few days ago and the water is still too dangerous. Can he water ski? Nope. See aforementioned hurricane. The guest gets visibly peeved, but due to the unflagging hospitality of the harried manager, he shakes it off and keeps searching for something to do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy