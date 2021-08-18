Cancel
La Stella, Longoria connect, back latest Webb win for Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tommy La Stella hit a two-run homer in the first inning to back Logan Webb’s sixth straight win, and the San Francisco Giants beat the fading New York Mets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Evan Longoria connected leading off the seventh against Marcus Stroman (8-11) as the major league-best Giants (78-42) improved to 7-1 on a homestand that precedes the Bay Bridge Series at Oakland this weekend.

Webb (7-3) has been masterful during this winning streak, striking out 65 batters, with eight more against the Mets over a career-high 7 1/3 innings.

He exited after Pete Alonso’s two-run homer in the eighth. Webb was efficient, throwing 78 pitches while facing 26 hitters through seven innings. He gave up seven hits and is unbeaten since a May 5 loss at Colorado. Webb is 5-0 at home.

Jarlin García put the potential tying run on first with Jeff McNeil’s single to start the ninth, then got two outs before Dominic Leone finished the 2-hour, 27-minute game by throwing a called third strike past Kevin Pillar for his first save.

A night after hitting two home runs, Giants slugger Kris Bryant was held out of the lineup after experiencing mild tightness in his left hamstring while hitting in the cage before the game.

Stroman, facing San Francisco for the first time since 2016 with Toronto, struck out nine and walked two over seven solid innings. He gave up three runs and five hits. The right-hander ended a three-start skid by beating the Nationals his last time out.

The Mets (59-60) lost their fifth straight, after dropping the series opener 7-5 on Monday.

Pillar started in left field against his former team. He hit a career-best 21 homers for the Giants in 2019.

CRUSHING IT

Longoria’s 10th home run gave the Giants nine players this season with double-digit homers, matching the San Francisco record also accomplished in 2000, 1987 and 1958.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: C James McCann was a late scratch with back spasms and Patrick Mazeika replaced him, batting seventh. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard threw 15-20 pitches, both fastballs and changeups, while facing batters for the first time since he got shut down in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Mets manager Luis Rojas said another simulated game will be next for Syndergaard but wasn’t sure yet what day. ... Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) was one of the hitters who faced Syndergaard and if the shortstop can get enough at-bats this way he might be able to avoid a minor league rehab assignment, according to Rojas. “We simulated a lot of things today, the pitches that he saw,” Rojas said.

Giants: Alex Dickerson replaced Bryant, whose hamstring initially tightened up a few days ago. Tests showed no serious damage, manager Gabe Kapler said. ... RHP Johnny Cueto threw for a third straight day, this time playing catch out to 75 feet, and will be off for rest Wednesday — the one-week mark from him going on the injured list with an elbow flexor strain.

ROSTER MOVES

Giants: RHP Tyler Chatwood joined the major league roster while RHP Jay Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento and RHP Tyler Beede was recalled and placed on the 60-day injured list with a lower back strain.

Rookie RHP Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA) pitches the series finale for New York, facing the Giants for the first time. San Francisco RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29) tries to win his second straight start.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

