Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot adds Jesse James Keitel

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Big Sky star is a trailblazer as one of the few out trans non-binary stars working in television, particularly on a broadcast series. Keitel will star in Queer as Folk as a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

