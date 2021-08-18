Cancel
General Hospital pays tribute to Jay Pickett

Tuesday's episode of the ABC daytime soap ended with a silent tribute to Pickett, who died at age 60 three weeks ago while filming the movie Treasure Valley. The end of the episode showed featured a photo of Pickett, who played Detective David Harper from 2006 to 2008, accompanied by the words, “In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett.”

www.primetimer.com

