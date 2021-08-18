Cancel
Freeform cancels Everything’s Gonna Be Okay after two seasons

Josh Thomas, the quirky Australian comedian who created and starred in the Freeform comedy about a young man who is suddenly tasked with raising his two half-sisters after the death of their father, confirmed the cancelation on Twitter Tuesday night. “We’ve decided Season 2 of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will be the last," he wrote in a statement, adding: “Freeform has been a dream to work with — so cool and open and sincerely progressive. I’m so grateful we got a platform to make this show. I love them, and they are obsessed with me. I hope we get another chance to work together.” Everything’s Gonna Be Okay premiered in January 2020 and aired its final episode in June. Thomas made Everything’s Gonna Be Okay after starring in four seasons of the Australian autobiographical dramedy series Please Like Me.

