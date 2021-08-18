Emerging Professionals Summer Internship Program polishes career and job search skills
The Emerging Professionals Summer Internship Program at UMass Medical School gives talented college students and recent graduates from backgrounds underrepresented in science and health care opportunities to explore administrative careers in academic medicine. The paid, 10-week program focuses on professions in a variety of areas including communications, information technology, diversity and inclusion, and community and government relations.www.umassmed.edu
Comments / 0