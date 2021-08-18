Cancel
Worcester, MA

Emerging Professionals Summer Internship Program polishes career and job search skills

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emerging Professionals Summer Internship Program at UMass Medical School gives talented college students and recent graduates from backgrounds underrepresented in science and health care opportunities to explore administrative careers in academic medicine. The paid, 10-week program focuses on professions in a variety of areas including communications, information technology, diversity and inclusion, and community and government relations.

