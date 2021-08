"I'm honored that people would think I'd still be in touch with him, because it means that we did a really good job of making you think we were real life brother and sister," Romano said in a video posted to her YouTube channel. "But in reality, it just wasn't like that." Romano admits feeling envious after LaBeouf won a Daytime Emmy for the show, but admits she didn't know about the hardships he was experiencing at home. "I was sitting there with the rest of our team and he thanked everybody at the table but he didn't thank me," Romano recalled. "I was hurt at the time because I felt like from day one, it was him and me. It was like our show. But because it was so life or death for him, it was his show. And I was just around because I was a girl."