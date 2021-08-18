Cancel
Jared Padalecki says of his surprise Twitter response to the Supernatural prequel news: "I should be old enough to know better"

In an interview with The New York Times, Padalecki discussed his "I'm gutted" response in June over his former co-star Jensen Ackles making The Winchesters without his knowledge. “It was just one of those things that because it was online, and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say: ‘Hey, I’m not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don’t know about this,'” he said, adding: “I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand. It’s hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it’s like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t know! They’re going to kill each other! The world is ending!’ And I’m like, 'No, no, no.' (Laughs.) I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that.”

www.primetimer.com

