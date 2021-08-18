Angry Little Girls comic strip is getting a TV and holiday movies adaptation
Lela Lee is partnering with Gamechanger Films for a TV and movie adaptation of her cult classic webcomic strip following a 6-year-old Korean American girl named Kim whose unapologetic rage against and questioning of injustices regarding race, gender stereotypes and other societal ironies punctuate the goings-on in her life. Lee created her comic as an animated episode The Angry Little Asian Girl as a student at UC Berkeley in 1994. The resulting shorts led to a short-lived animated series on Asian American network Mnet in 2015.www.primetimer.com
