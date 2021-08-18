Angry Little Girls comic strip is getting a TV and holiday movies adaptation

Femme fatale characters are not hard to find, but quality femme fatale characters are kind of difficult to nail down really since once a trend starts, a lot of people want to try and get in on it and put their own spin on the idea in order to prove that they have something that people can’t do without. Gun Honey is a character with her own unique traits and qualities that has been created as a figure that is indicative of those that brought her to life and as a result, she is unique in this way while at the same time being the best she is at what she does is an idea that has been seen numerous times and can easily create a debate between movie fans whether they’ve read the comic or not. The reasoning behind creating a character to be the best at what they do is easy to see since no one wants to talk about second-best or someone who’s good enough but not that great. The best usually have the most interesting stories, and they’re ready for trouble at the drop of a hat. This does sound how Gun Honey, or Joanna Tan, will work as a character.