AllSportsTucson Phoenix Correspondent Brittany Bowyer. Vail’s newest high school, the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, is in a unique position in its second official school year. After the pandemic uprooted traditional education plans for numerous students last year, many are on campus for the first time this semester after doing classes virtually last school year. For some, they’ve taken advantage of Vail’s open enrollment boundaries and have switched from a rival school, while a majority are freshmen and sophomores new to campus with no idea of what to expect.