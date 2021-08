In 2001, Ohio State moved on from John Cooper, who to that point had compiled an 111-43-4 record, and had finished second in the country in two of the previous five seasons. They hired Jim Tressel out of Youngstown State. “Tress” was even better, going 106-22 over ten seasons and winning a national championship, while appearing in the title game two other times. He got taken out by a stray tattoo, and after one year of Luke Fickell, the Buckeyes moved on to Urban Meyer. Meyer was already a proven and terrific coach, and perhaps the biggest no-brainer hire in the history of the B1G. Over his seven seasons, he went 83-9, won a national championship, and finished in the top ten every single season.