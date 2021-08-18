Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 284...285...624 AND 625 Winds are still a bit gusty, but humidities have risen well above critical values.alerts.weather.gov
