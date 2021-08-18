This Designer’s Aversion to White Fueled Her Feel-Good Seaside Home

Ask interior designers how to make a small room look bigger, and you’ll get a lot of different answers—especially when it comes to paint. Some swear that using one of the best white paint colors is the only way to go because your walls will reflect light, which can make your space feel more open and airy. Other designers will encourage you to try a darker or bolder color like one of these best blue paint colors or best green paint colors. Their reasoning: Darker colors can help create a perception of depth, which can also make a room feel larger than it really is.