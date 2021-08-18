This Designer’s Aversion to White Fueled Her Feel-Good Seaside Home
After Nancy Meyers’s film Something’s Gotta Give came out in 2003, Sibella Court noticed a shift in the way her fellow Australians designed seaside homes. “There was this weird phenomenon where everyone wanted what they called a Hamptons house,” she says. In other words, a wave of neutral beachy escapes—dull greige walls, shingled facades, and all—ensued. But when Court, the founder of The Society—a retail line made up of industrial door knockers, haberdashery scissors, vintage-inspired textiles, and more—her husband, Ben Harper, and their daughter, Silver, sold their Sydney apartment to move to the quiet seaside town of Bundeena (an hour-and-a-half-long drive from her city studio), they traded the typical nautical look for dramatically dark nooks and pressed-tin ceilings. “I have an aversion to white houses,” she says with a laugh.www.domino.com
