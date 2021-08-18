Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

This Designer’s Aversion to White Fueled Her Feel-Good Seaside Home

By Lydia Geisel
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Nancy Meyers’s film Something’s Gotta Give came out in 2003, Sibella Court noticed a shift in the way her fellow Australians designed seaside homes. “There was this weird phenomenon where everyone wanted what they called a Hamptons house,” she says. In other words, a wave of neutral beachy escapes—dull greige walls, shingled facades, and all—ensued. But when Court, the founder of The Society—a retail line made up of industrial door knockers, haberdashery scissors, vintage-inspired textiles, and more—her husband, Ben Harper, and their daughter, Silver, sold their Sydney apartment to move to the quiet seaside town of Bundeena (an hour-and-a-half-long drive from her city studio), they traded the typical nautical look for dramatically dark nooks and pressed-tin ceilings. “I have an aversion to white houses,” she says with a laugh.

www.domino.com

Comments / 0

Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Seaside#Aversion#Storage System#Sibella Court#Australians#The Society#Baltic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPopular Mechanics

25 of the Best Paint Colors for Small Rooms

Ask interior designers how to make a small room look bigger, and you’ll get a lot of different answers—especially when it comes to paint. Some swear that using one of the best white paint colors is the only way to go because your walls will reflect light, which can make your space feel more open and airy. Other designers will encourage you to try a darker or bolder color like one of these best blue paint colors or best green paint colors. Their reasoning: Darker colors can help create a perception of depth, which can also make a room feel larger than it really is.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An Interior Hammock and Some Paint Brought This Bungalow Into Cozy-Cool Territory

Where most home buyers would have seen a sea of knotty pine paneling, Robert McKinley saw opportunity. “I hate a fully Sheetrock house,” says the interior designer and founder of Studio Robert McKinley, a firm specializing in hospitality venues. The textured orange-toned boards were what sold him on his latest Airbnb bungalow project, dubbed Edison, in Montauk, New York, where he and his wife, Kate Nauta, own other fully shoppable vacation rentals. “We’re always looking for unseen potential,” he explains.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

This Couple’s Reno Mistakes Only Add to the Charm of Their 19th-Century House

When Havenly’s vice president of creative and design, Shelby Girard, and her architect husband, Christopher, started hunting for a weekend escape from Brooklyn, upstate New York was at the top of their list. Little did they know that multiple offers would fall through and that instead they’d come across a gem in Connecticut: a Colonial in Fairfield County, built in the late 1800s, that was once a carriage house. “The great combination of country and convenience sold us,” says Girard, despite the fact that the place was in need of a lot of cosmetic updates.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

“What If It’s a Lounge?” Was the Question That Launched This Kid-Led Basement Reno

Hollie Velten-Lattrell never renovates a room alone. “Kids are a delightful asset,” says the designer (really, she considers herself a space doula, because she gives little ones agency to imagine their own interiors before combining that with the parents’ needs). Velten-Lattrell’s most recent codesigners, Georgia (8) and Clio (5) Latta, had no shortage of ideas when it came to transforming their New Jersey home’s basement and shared bathroom. In fact, it was Georgia who uttered the words, “What if it’s a lounge?” in regards to the downstairs remodel. “It just sparked the whole direction for the room,” says the designer.
East Providence, RIprovidenceonline.com

HOME: Old World Charm Meets Seaside Nostalgia in an East Providence Bungalow

Since taking ownership of the home in the Riverside section of East Providence she shares with husband Iain, Jenna Kinghorn has started carrying a notebook. “I’ve included all the decor details for each room I’ve worked on,” she begins. “I also make lists for the remaining rooms and carry them with me. I always have it handy in case I spot something that could be for the cottage.” It’s evident that Kinghorn adores the house initially spotted by Iain. “He was determined to find us the perfect home – a fixer upper with good solid bones.”
Interior DesignThrive Global

Designing a Home Office for Productivity

We all know the difference between a work space that does and doesn’t work. It’s usually pretty intuitive — especially when you’re working in a place that is hampering your productivity. Despite this, many people have trouble pinpointing what elements work together to create a space that does work. Working...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Domino

Why This Designer Loves Walnut Furniture—So Much So It’s in Every Room of This Chicago Ranch

Ready to move from the city to the suburbs, Jim and Cheryl Mhyre were on the hunt for a Frank Lloyd Wright–style home, with a signature flat roof, clean lines, and floor-to-ceiling windows. After finding their dream ranch on the North Shore of Chicago, the couple brought on designer Magda Rauscher of My Modern Dom to continue the mid-century modern vibes inside. Her main source of inspiration, however, wasn’t the famous architect but rather the pair’s set of four Norman Cherner stools—specifically their walnut wood construction.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Here’s How 3 HGTV Experts Feel About All-White Kitchens

When it comes to kitchen design, everyone has an opinion on what works and what doesn’t — especially HGTV experts. From what to paint your cabinets next, to whether or not you should have opening shelving (the Property Brothers feel strongly about this one), HGTV designers always share what’s on their mind. And for the hosts of HGTV’s “Battle on the Beach” — which has its season finale on Sunday, August 15 — there are a lot of thoughts on all-white kitchens.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Rent These Homes by Famous Architects for Your Unhinged Weekend Getaway

I’ll say it: Vacationing is rad, but exhausting. I’d rather hole up at a one-of-a-kind house with my favorite (vaccinated) friends, whose faces I haven’t squished in far too long, than schlep around hotels. Don’t get me wrong—definitely excited to traipse the best kitschy roadside motels—but given the touch-and-go nature of COVID-19 travel guidelines, it also feels a little safer to lay low and live high in a house with more personality than I could ever hope to have.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

A Slide Made from Scratch Makes This Two-Level Playhouse Triple the Fun

A fountain, ferns, string lights—those are the typical hallmarks of a courtyard. But at Kyal and Kara Demmirch’s home in Bateau Bay, Australia, a mini-sized version of their house sits at the heart of the bonus outdoor space, which is completely separate from their main backyard and is accessible from the adjacent playroom’s bifold doors. The two-level structure (now dubbed the “cubby house”) is a hideaway (or more likely a pretend pirate ship or grocery store) for three-year-old Vada and five-year-old Ziya.
Interior DesignDomaine

27 Ways to Craft a Warm, Wood-Filled Kitchen

When crafting the kitchen of your dreams, it can be tempting to stock up on shiny tiles and sleek marble slabs. But, in your quest to score striking materials, be sure not to neglect one of the prettiest and most classic materials around: wood. Wood looks great in just about...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

An Elevated Take on a Rustic Bathroom Calls for Multicolored Marble Floor Tile

Erica Johnston didn’t just have her two clients to consider when redesigning the dungeon-like main bathroom in their Portola Valley, California, home. The homeowners’ two large dogs also frequent the spot. “Their Newfoundland is like a furry black bear, and it turns out he loves to sleep in the shower,” says the designer with a laugh. A floor refresh was a must, but the material didn’t just have to be cooling (for aforementioned doggie naps), it had to look good, too. Enter: multicolored marble tile. The Artistic Tile find comes in affordable 12-by-12 sheets, and the scale of the pattern is so small it didn’t overwhelm the space. “It’s like a jewel-tone marble paradise,” says Johnston.
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Functionally Designed Homes

Ismail Solehudin Architecture has designed a unique boarding house in Indonesia. The Stack By Step Red Zone Boarding House is a 178 square meter building completed with 11 bedrooms and is found on a small block in the city of Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. To comfortably include 11 bedrooms, the...
Interior DesignPosted by
Robb Report

Online Design Marketplace The Invisible Collection Opens a Pop-Up in the Hamptons

You can’t swing a chair in the Hamptons these days without hitting a design gallery. Jeff Lincoln Art + Design regularly showcases pieces from the likes of Rogan Gregory and the Haas Brothers, and Frampton Co. has its “Barn” rotating exhibition space. Meanwhile, newcomers like Selavy are bringing even more collectible furniture to the tony vacation spot with a line that includes rare pieces from Lalanne and Nakashima. Now the Invisible Collection is adding its name to that ever-growing list, if only temporarily. The digital designer furniture marketplace can now be shopped IRL at a Southampton pop-up through September 6. It...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

The Spirit of the Beach, Found in a 1920s Tudor Home in the Burbs

Margeaux Gertmenian left her heart at the beach—or so she told interior designer Hollie Velten-Lattrell in an early meeting about the three-bedroom home she’d recently moved into with her husband, Blair, and their two young children. The conversation occurred in front of an illustrated deck of cards that Velten-Lattrell uses to jump-start the creative process with her clients, acquainting herself with their wants and needs through a series of imaginative prompts. What color do you see when you close your eyes? asks one. Imagine a favorite piece from your past, begs a second.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

A New Decorative Tile Line Designed to Wake Up Snoozy White Subway

Accessories are like the exclamation point of an outfit, Michael Kors once suggested. So who said the same can’t be true for the tile in your home? Nashville-based tile creator Lindsay Sheets of Red Rock Tileworks and Richmond, Virginia–based jewelry designer Hali Emminger joined forces to make a line of hand-painted tiles that accent a space. Think of it as jewelry for boring subway tile walls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy