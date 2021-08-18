Cancel
Gladiators looking to build off record-breaking 2020 season

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Allegheny High School athletics as a whole have made tremendous strides and have achieved levels not seen in school history. One of those programs is the Gladiator volleyball program which finished second in their section a year ago, had six players make the section teams and one make the WPIAL second team. All these accomplishments were firsts for the program and have made the arrow point up for expectations in 2021.

