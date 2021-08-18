Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-17 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 284...285...624 AND 625 Winds are still a bit gusty, but humidities have risen well above critical values.alerts.weather.gov
