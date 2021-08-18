Cancel
Knowing when to stand and when to be silent

Each week I spend a portion of my days writing and preparing messages. I pray and seek the Lord's voice as I strain my spiritual ear to hear the direction he is leading me. We know that thousands of men and women write and speak for audiences regularly and they enjoy it. However, when it comes to the ministry and.

Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Jasper gospel musician dies from COVID-19

Paula Gilcrease, 75, died last Friday from complications from COVID-19. Gilcrease was well known in the Gospel Music field. Along with her sister Patsy Ford Dikerson, they performed and ministered under the name the Ford Sisters. Gilcrease and Dickerson were also associated with KTJX 102.7, the gospel radio station in...
10 Clear Signs God Doesn’t Want You to Give Up on Someone

Indeed, it is not easy to know whether God wants you to hold on to a relationship or simply give up on it. First of all, your judgment could be clouded by your emotions. Thus, you could not be sure if it is God telling you what to do or it is simply your heart.
Today’s Verse – Proverbs 3:11-12 (KJV)

My son, do not despise the LORD’s discipline and do not resent his rebuke, because the LORD disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in. Discipline, even when it is not falsely confused with punishment, is considered onerous, irritating, and unnecessary. The lazy and sinful part of us wants no boundaries, even if they are good, and no direction because it might conflict with what we want to do. But the Lord disciplines out of love to bless us. It is a sign of his delight. Why? Because he is not content to leave us unchanged, unmotivated, and disinterested. He wants to move us closer to our goal: Jesus!
E.T., Phone Hell? Creationist Ken Ham Says Jesus Can't Save Space Aliens

Creationist Ken Ham, who built a giant Noah’s Ark-themed attraction in Kentucky, said he doesn’t think there’s life outside of Earth. And if such life existed, they shouldn’t expect any form of salvation from Jesus Christ. “Jesus came to save us, not to another planet to save another race of...
Today’s Prayer

But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22 KJV Dear Lord, empower me with your Spirit as I seek to not only “practice what I preach,” but also show my obedience to your will and live consistently with your character in my daily life. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.
Perspective: Christianity And COVID

To know me is to know I’m a Christian. I don’t wear my beliefs or faith on my sleeve nor do I press my faith on others. Given my complex life journey, I still can’t believe I pastor the church I grew up in. My faith is the guiding light in my life and I hope people see something different in me simply by my engagement with people without ever disclosing my religion. There’s a plethora of “Christian” engagements based on biblical interpretation, doctrine, and theology. Some are so far removed from the origin of the Gospel, it’s extremely concerning.
Daily Joke: Three Italian Nuns Die and Choose Who They Want to Be Reborn As

Three Italian nuns died, and when they appeared at the magnificent heaven's gate, they had the option to choose to be reborn and live for six more months. Saint Peter greeted the women with a bright face. The seemingly proud and smiling saint explained to them that they had lived a pleasant life worthy of emulation and had the opportunity to select another personality to return to earth as.
7 Characteristics of a Church that Glorifies God

As I begin this article, I have before me a recipe for French Strawberry Crepes, a treat that is loved around the world. Of course, having strawberries in a bowl alone is not enough to produce the full delicacy of a strawberry crepe. According to the recipe in front of me, one needs to add ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, water, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar to get the flavor that makes strawberry crepes famous.
When the Pastor’s Wife Suffers in Silent Depression

Sometimes when the pastor’s wife is dealing with depression, she suffers alone. This is one pastor’s wife’s story that will shed light on this issue. Every counselor begins with the question, “So how long have you suffered with depression?” The truth is that I am not sure. At times it...
Meditation

Even the very hairs of your head are all numbered.—Matthew 10:30 (NIV) I heard a beautiful song on the radio years ago that I immediately loved. I only heard it once, but it has stuck with. Many times since I heard it, I’ve wished I knew its name so I could buy it and listen to it often. I even spent an hour or two searching the internet for what I thought were key phrases from the song—all to no avail.
Bishop Edward Weisenburger shares thoughts on vaccination and mask mandate with the clergy

Bishop Edward Wiesenburger sends out a message to the clergy regarding vaccination and mask mandates:. In recent days I have been approached about exemptions from vaccine requirements or exemptions from facemask mandates. I will do my best to explain my perspective—which I believe reflects the Church’s teaching on these topics—while remaining as brief as possible.
When the music stops: Afghan 'happy place' falls silent

A few years after the Taliban were ousted in 2001, and with Afghanistan still in ruins, Ahmad Sarmast left his home in Melbourne, Australia, on a mission: to revive music in the country of his birth. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
RELIGION: Christ opens our eyes, unstops our ears

And again, departing from the borders of Tyre and Sidon, he came to the sea of Galilee, through the midst of the borders of Decapolis. And they bring to him someone who was deaf and had an impediment in his speech, and they implore him to put his hand upon him. And he took him aside from the multitude and put his fingers into his ears, and having spit he touched his tongue. And looking up to heaven, he sighed and says to him, "Effatha," (that is, "Be opened"). And immediately his ears were opened, the string of his tongue was loosed, and he spoke plainly. And he charged them that they should tell no man. But the more he charged them, so much the more a great deal they published it, and were astonished beyond measure, saying, "He has done all things well. He makes both the deaf to hear and the mute to speak." Mark 7:31-37.
September Prayer Calendar

But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father , who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. heart and mind around one specific prayer focus each day.
We need a personal relationship with Jesus

Many people believe in God and that after death there is a Heaven and a Hell, but are confused about what they have to do to go to Heaven. It’s not about what they do; it’s all about what Jesus did on the Cross. In John 3: 3, Jesus says,“Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
Let Jesus out

It is time to let Jesus out; out of the Bible and out of the church. Jesus Christ is not a genie or part of some magic act where we only pull Him out when we are in need. After His ascension, Christ sent the Holy Spirit to be with not only His disciples, but all of mankind willing to accept Him into their hearts. The Spirit is not just with us on Sunday when we walk through the church doors, or when we open The Word. No, He is with us all the time. We need to let Him out and watch Him work.

