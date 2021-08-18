Cancel
Public Health

Common sense and COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s been a quiet summer here at the Barnett Property. I have eradicated the poison oak in the backyard, choked out the English ivy in the trees and battled back the briars in the azaleas. We have continued to stave off the coronavirus, although I wish people would quit...

Sciencesixtyandme.com

The Strange Way Covid 19 Changed My Personality

I retired from my fast-paced corporate job just as the world was shutting down due to Covid-19. All my anticipated retirement plans of time with my grandchildren, meeting up with girlfriends and family, plus travel to another country, came to an abrupt stop. Retirement in itself is quite an adjustment,...
Public HealthWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Steve Bakke: Collective cooperation and other common sense

People talk about returning to normalcy when it’s “safe.” But when will that happen? And what does “safe” mean?. A virus came visiting in 2020 – by chance, mistake, or possibly by design. Our original goal was to slow the virus spread and keep hospitalizations down — i.e., flatten the infection curve. Understandably, nobody knew the answers, but our collective fear pushed us to insist on information that was clear and certain.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Letter: School mask mandate is common sense

I find it incredible that a school board, a group who is highly educated, voted 3-2 not to require masks in schools. This vote goes against not only common sense, but also against public health recommendations. Currently children under 12 are not eligible for COVID vaccinations. This means that basically...
Public HealthVacaville Reporter

Joshua Mercado: Where is the common sense?

Even though I’m only 17 years old and have barely experienced the outside world yet, I feel as though people have lost their common sense. Be it through refusing to wear a mask, or not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, common sense is missing. People often say that it’s a personal choice whether you get vaccinated or not, when quite clearly COVID-19 is a very dangerous thing that can not only jeopardize your life, but the people around you as well.
Public HealthJoplin Globe

Gene Lyons: You cannot reason some people into common sense

During the early days of the COVID-19 epidemic, my brother and I congratulated each other that we had little to fear. Descended from hardy Irish peasants who lived in dirt-floored hovels among farm animals, we’d inherited sturdy immune systems and pretty much never get sick. Or so we assured each...
Public Healthchinookobserver.com

Letter: Delta demands common-sense response

Covid-19 vaccine is pretty safe — not perfect, but it’s pretty safe. Covid-19 infection is many, many times more dangerous than the vaccine!. As of mid-August, most Washington hospitals are too crowded for routine care, especially since many hospital staff have also become ill. Even with 100% vaccine coverage, it...
InsideHook

COVID-19 Might Damage Your Senses of Smell and Taste. Can They Be Restored?

As COVID-19 first came on the scene, one of its symptoms served as a reminder that this particular coronavirus was different from its predecessors — namely, its effect on the senses of taste and smell. Earlier this year, Michael Marshall at Nature succinctly summarized the issue at hand, noting that some whose symptoms included this remained unable to smell or taste food, or found their sense of smell fundamentally altered — in other words, “unpleasant scents have taken the place of normally delightful ones.”
Hamtramck, MIthehamtramckreview.com

School district follows common-sense precautions

Bravo, Hamtramck Public Schools. That is, bravo for requiring students and staff to wear masks when school returns in a few weeks. You’d think that decision would be a no-brainer, but there are other districts where this has become not only controversial, but also physically confrontational. Some school board meetings...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Letter: Masking is about common sense and courtesy

[Regarding “County Recommends Return to Masking in Indoor Public Spaces,” Aug. 11, Xpress:] What is the common-sense reason for wearing a mask? COVID circulates via droplets in the air, which you breathe. So it makes sense to wear a mask to prevent you from breathing in those droplets. Even if some masks are not as effective as the N95, it still makes sense to gain some protection inside.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
EducationSo Md News.com

School officials demonstrate a lack of common sense with virus protections

We are experiencing an abundance of caution and lack of common sense by the St. Mary’s County health officer, the superintendent of schools and the board of education. The risk to children younger than 20 years from COVID-19 is minimal: 16% of total cases and 10 deaths statewide as of Aug. 19. So, why are school children being required to wear masks when they are not at significant risk? It is a fact that the morbidity and mortality risk of children is high for the seasonal influenzas, yet teachers and students were never required to wear masks.
The New York Times

‘This Is Really Scary’: Kids Struggle With Long COVID

Dr. Jane Newburger listens to Sierra Trudeau, and her mother, Heather, during an appointment at Boston Children’s Hospital, May 3, 2021. (Maddie Malhotra/The New York Times) Will Grogan stared blankly at his ninth grade biology classwork. It was material he had mastered the day before, but it looked utterly unfamiliar.
Mental Healthwlvr.org

COVID-19 anxiety: Do I have the virus or just a common cold?

Anxiety from COVID-19 may have people questioning whether they have the virus or just a common cold. COVID anxiety can creep up before you’re going out to eat, planning for a vacation, or maybe when you’re feeling a little itch in your throat. Dr. Joseph Schellenberg with Lehigh Valley Health...

