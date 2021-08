PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has begun welcoming students back to campus. All students, faculty and staff must provide proof of vaccination or experience certain mitigation measures. During the move-in process, unvaccinated students need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before moving in. Then regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear face coverings indoors unless inside your office or dorm room. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Unvaccinated people or those who live with someone who is immunocompromised are advised to wear face coverings outdoors in crowded spaces. Some parents told KDKA that these measures have made the whole process less worrisome. “For a really...