To say that Fort Mill football has taken its lumps in recent years, would be an understatement. But a new season brings new expectations and some hope for better times ahead. This year’s team brings back quarterback Kyle Neibch, who is now in his second year under head coach Rob McNeely’s direction. One thing new this year for Fort Mill is offensive coordinator Thabiti Davis. Davis played part of four seasons in the NFL, one with the Carolina Panthers in 1998.