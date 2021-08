"Star Trek" is known for going where no man has gone before, including the wonderful and sometimes bizarre world of cooking show competitions. It might be surprising to learn that a primary actor from the original "Star Trek" series took his captain and exploration powers to a whole new level when he served as the chairman of "Iron Chef America." That's right, William Shatner, aka Captain James Kirk, was not only a ladies man who commanded the Federation StarFleet's U.S.S. Enterprise — he also commanded the kitchen when the hit Japanese cooking show "Iron Chef America" made its debut in the U.S. in 2001.