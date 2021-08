I am amazed at how good some of these kids are at 11-12 years old. I played in the District 5 tournament in the Richmond area for Huguenot Little League as a kid, and there were some good teams there (particularly Tuckahoe), but kids today are just so far ahead of where I was, or anyone else I ever played against at that age. One lefty pitcher is 7-0 in postseason play, with 100 strikeouts, 5 BB, and only one hit surrendered TOTAL in 37 IP. That is insane.