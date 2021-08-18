Cancel
Labor Issues

Cambodian labor union leader convicted over border comments

 7 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian labor union leader who is a longtime government critic was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for inciting social unrest with sensitive comments about the country's border. Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, has been in custody since...

Hun Sen
Public HealthLynchburg News and Advance

Ex-Myanmar military leader Than Shwe recovers from COVID-19

Bangkok (AP) — The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, and his wife have been released from a capital city hospital after both being successfully treated for COVID-19, a hospital official said. The 88-year-old and wife, Daw Kyaing Kyaing, were discharged from the Thaik Chaung military hospital in...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus lawyers representing dissidents face disbarment, threats

Belarusia has disbarred 23 lawyers in the past year who represented dissidents, according to the International Federation for Human Rights. Belarusian lawyer Mikhail Kirilyuk, 38, who has defended anti-government protesters and publicly criticized President Alexander Lukashenko, said he received a text message in October urging him to leave the country.
AdvocacyKeene Sentinel

Union correct to comment on human rights, by James G. Smart

After publishing Elayne Clift’s excellent piece on human rights (“Just what do we mean by ‘human rights’?,” Aug. 7-8), one wonders why in the world The Sentinel three days later published an editorial from the Los Angeles Times countering the whole thrust of Clift’s statement. Clift quoted Eleanor Roosevelt saying...
New York City, NYriverdalepress.com

I resigned the union over Israel

(re: “CUNY union sides against Israel,” July 29) I am among those who have resigned from our union, the Professional Staff Congress, in response to its June 10 resolution. My parents were survivors of Auschwitz, so I know anti-Semitism when I see it. PSC has crossed that line with its characterization of Israel as a “settler/colonialist” country.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indonesia Cabinet minister gets 12 years in COVID-19 graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's anti-graft court sentenced a former Cabinet minister to 12 years in prison on Monday after finding him guilty of bribery related to the government's distribution of coronavirus aid. Former Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara was arrested in December after he turned himself in to the...
Societymanisteenews.com

Brazil's Indigenous march to pressure court on land ruling

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Indigenous people marched toward Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to pressure justices expected to issue a ruling with far-reaching implications for land rights. Wearing feather headdresses and with their bodies painted, they sang and danced along their 5-kilometer (3-mile) route. The group, which has...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.

