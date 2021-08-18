Cancel
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.0692; (P) 1.0722; (R1) 1.0744;. EUR/CHF’s break of 1.0715 support suggests resumption of fall from 1.1149. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 61.8% projection of 1.0985 to 1.0715 from 1.0839 at 1.0672 first. Break will target 100% projection at 1.0569 next. On the upside, break of 1.0750 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0839 resistance holds.

