Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers who have already reached the UK are stuck in a “nightmarish limbo” amid mounting calls to give them the right to stay in Britain permanently.The Home Office has refused to say if it has halted the processing of more than 3,000 live asylum applications from Afghans in the UK, despite deleting all key guidance documents that are used to decide them a week ago.The government said the documents were “no longer relevant to the current situation”, after the Taliban seized power following a rapid advance, but has not yet published replacements.Labour accused the government of...