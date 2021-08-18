Pop Montreal Announces Lineup For 2021 20th Anniversary Hybrid Festival Featuring SUUNS, The Besnard Lakes and Cadence Weapon

Garbage have issued an unreleased version of their hit single “Androgyny” for the 20th anniversary of their album Beautifulgarbage. The band released the “Rough Mix” of the pop-oriented track on Tuesday alongside the song’s original music video from 2001, which was ahead of its time in its celebration of gender diversity. The song will be included on the upcoming anniversary reissue of Beautifulgarbage, out October 1st via UMe and available for preorder now. “We wanted to celebrate the release of our third album in the same manner as we have celebrated the 20th anniversaries of our previous two records, as we cherish...