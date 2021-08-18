Pop Montreal Announces Lineup For 2021 20th Anniversary Hybrid Festival Featuring SUUNS, The Besnard Lakes and Cadence Weapon
This years Pop Montreal will be a hybrid festival, which means the 20th anniversary of the festival will be celebrated in person and virtual. The festival is taking place September 22nd-26th and will feature performances by psych-rock band SUUNS, indie-rock band The Besnard Lakes, Canadian-American rapper Cadence Weapon, Backxwash, Cakes da Killa, Vanille, The Dears and more.music.mxdwn.com
