Pop Montreal Announces Lineup For 2021 20th Anniversary Hybrid Festival Featuring SUUNS, The Besnard Lakes and Cadence Weapon

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis years Pop Montreal will be a hybrid festival, which means the 20th anniversary of the festival will be celebrated in person and virtual. The festival is taking place September 22nd-26th and will feature performances by psych-rock band SUUNS, indie-rock band The Besnard Lakes, Canadian-American rapper Cadence Weapon, Backxwash, Cakes da Killa, Vanille, The Dears and more.

