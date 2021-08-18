COVID Causes Another Kentucky School District To Push Pause

Lee County public schools will be closed for three days through Wednesday after several students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Sarah Wasson says that will allow time for coronavirus test results. It also could allow some staff members who went into quarantine last week to possibly return to school Thursday. Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that virus-related hospitalizations in Kentucky could reach a pandemic high by week's end. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell made another pitch for vaccinations. He says he's perplexed by the reluctance to get the shots.