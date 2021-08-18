Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

COVID Causes Another Kentucky School District To Push Pause

wmky.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee County public schools will be closed for three days through Wednesday after several students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Sarah Wasson says that will allow time for coronavirus test results. It also could allow some staff members who went into quarantine last week to possibly return to school Thursday. Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that virus-related hospitalizations in Kentucky could reach a pandemic high by week's end. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell made another pitch for vaccinations. He says he's perplexed by the reluctance to get the shots.

www.wmky.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Lee County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Lee County, KY
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Lee County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lee County, KY
Government
Lee County, KY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Republican Senate#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy