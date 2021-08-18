Cancel
Ohio State

Progressive Democrat Morgan Harper, an attorney and former congressional candidate, to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio

 7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Democrat Morgan Harper, an attorney and former congressional candidate, to seek open US Senate seat in Ohio. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. United States. North America. Ohio. Get Government...

The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

