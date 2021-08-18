Brown Underhill, 87, a McMinnville resident and DeKalb County native, was born June 7, 1934 and died Aug. 15 at NHC McMinnville following an extended illness. He was the owner of McMinnville Moving and Storage, a member of First Baptist Church where he served as deacon, and the son of the late James L. and Sarah Pearlie Harmon Underhill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Lois Simons Underhill, grandson, Joshua Tilton, and seven brothers and sisters.