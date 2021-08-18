David Wayne Law, 62
Rev. David Wayne Law, 62, of McMinnville died Saturday, Aug. 14, at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born Oct. 21, 1958 in Nashville, was retired body auto technician, served as a pastor that included mission work, and served his country in the U.S. Army. Mr. Law was preceded in death by parents Durwood Jack and Mildred Marie Law Sr., son Matthew Paul Law, grandson Evan Patrick Lord, sister Martha Elaine Law Lindsey Frazier, and brothers John Daniel Law and Durwood Jack Law Jr.www.southernstandard.com
