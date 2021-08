Researchers from the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague conducted research dealing with the photocatalytic activity of twist-angle stacked 2D TaS2. With increasing demands in modern society, the energy crisis and environmental problems are currently in the spotlight. Hydrogen is the primary sustainable source of renewable energy and is highly required for advanced energy conversion systems. Recently, photoelectrocatalytic and photoelectrochemical water-splitting methods are efficient approaches for the scalable generation of hydrogen.