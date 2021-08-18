Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern and west central Virginia. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Surry, southeastern Carroll and southwestern Patrick Counties through 115 AM EDT At 1248 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cana, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Fancy Gap Cana Gladesboro Laurel Fork and Toast. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH