Northside ISD issues temporary mask mandate
The Northside Independent School District board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to impose a temporary mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors. The mandate goes into effect Aug. 23, the first day of school for San Antonio’s largest school district. The board also voted to authorize Superintendent Brian Woods to “adjust this temporary indoor mask mandate as appropriate given local circumstances.” More than 100,000 students attend NISD.sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0