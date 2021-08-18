BGSU men's, women's basketball to play at Ohio State this season

The nonconference schedules for Bowling Green State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each will take them south to Columbus for games at Ohio State in November, the school announced Tuesday.

Coach Michael Huger’s men’s team will oppose the Buckeyes in the opener of the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament on Nov. 15, while 2020-21 Mid-American Conference coach of the year Robyn Fralick will take her women’s team down to the state capital Nov. 17 for their first road game of the season.

BG’s men’s team opens the 2021-22 season Nov. 9 at Western Carolina before heading to Columbus.

“I'm excited about our slate of nonconference games for the 2021-2022 season," Huger said in a news release. "We will test ourselves early by opening the season with a true road game at Western Carolina. Shortly after returning, we will take on Ohio State, which will be a great measuring stick for our team.”

The men’s team’s nonconference schedule includes 11 games, with six at the Stroh Center. They host Norfolk State on Nov. 19, Chicago State on Nov. 28, Oakland on Dec. 7, and Robert Morris on Dec. 19. The school said two additional home games will be unveiled at a later date.

Huger’s Falcons will travel to Florida to face Milwaukee on Nov. 23 and either Southern Utah or Yale on Nov. 24 as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Their final road nonconference game is scheduled for Dec. 1 at Duquesne.

“After a home battle against an NCAA tournament team in Norfolk State, we will head to Fort Myers and compete in one of the more competitive mid-major tournament brackets in the country,” Huger said. “We will begin by lacing up against Milwaukee, who will feature Patrick Baldwin, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2021 class. Additional games against Duquesne, Oakland and Robert Morris will equally prepare us for an always-challenging MAC schedule. November can't come soon enough."

Fralick’s women’s team opens the season Nov. 11 against East Tennessee State at the Stroh Center, followed by another home nonconference contest Nov. 14 against IUPUI. The Nov. 17 game at Ohio State precedes a pair of games against opponents to be determined in the Navy Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 27 and 28 in Annapolis, Md.

The women’s team returns home for a pair of nonconference games against Valparaiso on Dec. 5 and Notre Dame College on Dec. 12, before trekking to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. They will oppose Campbell on Dec. 20 and UT Martin on Dec. 21 in Las Vegas.

"We are so excited about the challenges of our non-conference schedule," Fralick said. "The MAC is so challenging that we know how important our non-conference schedule is to prepare us for league play. We are excited to play in some very good tournaments, too."

Times for these games, as well as dates, times, and opponents for the MAC slate, will be announced at a later date.