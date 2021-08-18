Colbert Looks on the Bright Side of Climate Change Destroying the Southwest (Video)

Margaret Garcia has spent the last two decades living in Greenville, California, a town that for all intents and purposes no longer exists. It was devoured last week by the Dixie Fire, the largest single blaze in California history. Garcia, a reporter for the local Plumas News, wrote a eulogy for her “defiantly quirky, beautiful adopted hometown … a microcosm of America and often frustrated with each other.” She told me, “We are living global warming”—but not all of her neighbors agree. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Garcia about the politics of Greenville, whether the Dixie Fire is changing residents’ minds about climate change, and whether the town should rebuild at all. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.