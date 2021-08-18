Risk-off bids the greenback despite US sales slump

Summary: Risk-off put a bid under the Dollar despite a big miss in US Retail Sales which was below economist’s expectations. The US Commerce Department reported that sales in July at retailers dropped to -1.1%, much lower than median estimates for a + 0.23% gain. Fed officials continued to focus on the jobs market with many joining the hawkish camp as they prepare to announce an imminent tapering. A favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.56% to 93.14 (92.62). The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield recovered to finish unchanged at 1.27% after an initial fall to 1.24%. Risk FX leader the Australian Dollar tumbled 1.16% against the Greenback to 0.7253 its lowest finish this year (0.7337 yesterday). Minutes released yesterday following the latest RBA meeting were judged as dovish. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) dropped 1.4% against the surging Greenback to 0.6915 from its 0.7022 open yesterday. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is widely expected to hike its Official Cash Rate by 0.25% to 0.50% at the conclusion of their policy meeting today (1 pm Sydney). Yesterday the New Zealand government announced a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown amidst a new case of the Delta variant. The Euro slid to 1.1710 (1.1775) while the British Pound lost 0.76% to 1.3735 from 1.3837 against the resurgent Greenback. Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar edged higher to 109.60 (109.25). The Dollar broke higher against China’s Offshore Yuan to 6.4920 (6.4760). Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) finished 0.5% higher to 1.3628 (1.3560). Wall Street stocks retreated. The Dow slid 0.90% to 35,290 (35,610). The S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 4,442 from 4,480 yesterday.