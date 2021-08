(BPT) - The theory behind vaccines — that limited exposure to a disease may help inoculate against more severe illness — has circulated for centuries. In 16th century China, smallpox scabs were ground up and blown into people’s noses to shield them from the disease. While this strategy wasn’t successful, a similar one soon would be.[1] In 1796, the English physician Dr. Edward Jenner created the first real vaccine relying on the limited exposure theory. Dr. Jenner believed an infection with cowpox would protect people from smallpox.[2] He was right. The smallpox vaccine ended what had been a long and tragic battle against a disease that killed 30 percent of those infected, all the way back to when it first emerged in ancient Egypt.[3]