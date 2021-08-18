Cancel
GBP/JPY: Macro-economic signals of shift in investor sentiment

FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs geopolitical tensions rise in the recent headlines regarding the US, Taliban, and Afghanistan, there has been an increase in capital flow into safe-haven currencies and commodities. Recently, the US froze nearly $9.5 billion worth of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to prohibit the Taliban from accessing the assets. As President Biden supports the American troops’ evacuation from Afghanistan, the US lawmakers hold an opposed sentiment. The lawmakers argue that the soldiers should remain in the country until the US citizens and Afghan allies successfully and safely flee from the Taliban. The officials from the Pentagon have confirmed the airport in Kabul would be held securely by the American troops until the end of the month. After that, however, they must receive the orders to keep the airport secure any longer from the President.

www.fxstreet.com

