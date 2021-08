Taijuan Walker was good in this one, though the Mets still fell to the Giants 3-2 in Queens. Perfect through three, his first blemish came off the bat of Kris Bryant in the fourth inning, when he tattooed a ball into the left field seats to put the Giants ahead 1-0. The Mets got the run back quickly, when Bryant threw away an easy out with the bases loaded with Pete Alonso jogging down the line. A double off the bat of Michael Conforto to lead off the sixth, and a following double by Dominic Smith, put the Mets ahead 2-1. The offense was largely stagnant outside of that, getting men on throughout the game but hitting into five double plays.