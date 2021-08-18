Obituaries 8/18/21

For those who knew me and those whose lives I have touched. I was born into a big Italian family. The date was July 17, 1946. My blue eyes caused quite a stir, and I rose like a bright star in the hearts of my loving parents, Lena and Eugene Martinelli. The stories and history that ran through my family shaped the person I would become. Even now as I write this, I can fall back all those years to big family dinners, raucous weddings, and simple days at the Italian Club watching the old men play bocce ball on perfectly sculpted courts. There was a sense of community, connection, a shared history, and a passion for life that has informed my entire being. I loved school from the beginning, and by the age of 8 knew I wanted to be a teacher. My brother Paul, who is six years younger than I, can attest to my early awakening to a passion for teaching when, as a precocious 10-year-old, I would make him sit at a desk for hours as I honed my skills.