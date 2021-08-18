Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Obituaries 8/18/21

towntopics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who knew me and those whose lives I have touched. I was born into a big Italian family. The date was July 17, 1946. My blue eyes caused quite a stir, and I rose like a bright star in the hearts of my loving parents, Lena and Eugene Martinelli. The stories and history that ran through my family shaped the person I would become. Even now as I write this, I can fall back all those years to big family dinners, raucous weddings, and simple days at the Italian Club watching the old men play bocce ball on perfectly sculpted courts. There was a sense of community, connection, a shared history, and a passion for life that has informed my entire being. I loved school from the beginning, and by the age of 8 knew I wanted to be a teacher. My brother Paul, who is six years younger than I, can attest to my early awakening to a passion for teaching when, as a precocious 10-year-old, I would make him sit at a desk for hours as I honed my skills.

www.towntopics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#Ny Rangers#Mathematics#Italian#The Italian Club#William Paterson College#Education#The Teacher S Union#The Mds Foundation#The Red Cross#Girl Scout Troop 1#Princeton High School#The Firestone Library#Princeton University#Mets#Ny Rangers#Mather Hodge Funeral Home#Columbia University#Navy#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy