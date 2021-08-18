Vaccinate, then celebrate

A couple of weeks ago, the Wild Buffalo and the Shakedown in downtown Bellingham joined a growing coalition of music venues, bars and restaurants in Seattle who had made a policy change that required people coming to their shows or sitting inside their eating and drinking establishments to show proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours. With a packed roster of live shows coming up—including Willdabeast on Fri., Aug. 20, Spaceband on Sat., Aug. 21, Seattle’s Thunderpussy on Thurs., Aug. 26, and the Rhetoricians & the Duper Humans on Sat., Aug. 28—we caught up with Wild Buffalo co-owner Craig Jewell to find out how audiences and staff are adjusting to the new policy changes.