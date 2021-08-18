Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Vaccinate, then celebrate

By Amy Kepferle
cascadiaweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of weeks ago, the Wild Buffalo and the Shakedown in downtown Bellingham joined a growing coalition of music venues, bars and restaurants in Seattle who had made a policy change that required people coming to their shows or sitting inside their eating and drinking establishments to show proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours. With a packed roster of live shows coming up—including Willdabeast on Fri., Aug. 20, Spaceband on Sat., Aug. 21, Seattle’s Thunderpussy on Thurs., Aug. 26, and the Rhetoricians & the Duper Humans on Sat., Aug. 28—we caught up with Wild Buffalo co-owner Craig Jewell to find out how audiences and staff are adjusting to the new policy changes.

www.cascadiaweekly.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Vaccines
Bellingham, WA
Health
City
Bellingham, WA
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#The Wild Buffalo#Shakedown#Thunderpussy#Cascadia Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 1

Community Policy