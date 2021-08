Police in Washington DC are already gearing up for a massive rally hosted by supporters of former President Donald Trump set to descend on the Capitol grounds next month.The rally, set to be the largest gathering of Trump supporters in DC since the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, is billed as a “Justice for J6” rally where attendees will show support for suspects charged with offenses related to the deadly 6 January attack.Local news affiliate WUSA9 reported that the agency last week sent out a department-wide warning notifying officers trained for civil disturbances, known as riot...