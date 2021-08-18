Actor, Pom Poko Lead Voice Actor Makoto Nonomura Hospitalized With COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While much of California is returning to some sense of normalcy after more than a year battling COVID-19, it's important to recognize that the pandemic is not over. In fact, the number of cases and hospitalizations have been rising since the state reopened in mid-June, with the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading quickly. Many Californians have put off annual check-ups, vaccinations, and preventive medicine during the pandemic to avoid the virus. In an effort to ensure that their combined 3.8 million members and their communities are getting vaccinated and resuming their routine wellness care, L.A. Care Health Plan and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) have launched a multi-pronged educational campaign with the help of award-winning actor Jaime Camil.