Actor, Pom Poko Lead Voice Actor Makoto Nonomura Hospitalized With COVID-19

By Aug 17, 20:00
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor was refused transport to hospital by ambulance 2 times before. According to the program, Nonomura tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30, and suffered from a fever, fatigue, and cough that night. However, he was instructed by his local health care center to self-quarantine at home. According to Nonomura, he could not get an ambulance to take him to the hospital on July 31 despite his blood oxygen level falling nearly to 90%. On August 4, Nonomura's blood oxygen level fell below 90%, and an ambulance rushed to his home, but as Nonomura's oxygen level rose to 96% again, the ambulance did not take him to the hospital.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

