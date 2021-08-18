VanMeter's homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2

J.T. Realmuto - C Carson Kelly - C Didi Gregorius - SS Pavin Smith - RF Another one-run win for the Diamondbacks last night, with that area continuing to regress as predicted. After going a remarkable 2-20 through Independence Day in this category, the Diamondbacks have rediscovered how to win close games, and have taken five of the last eight games decided by one run. Last night’s victory meant they no longer have the worst record in all of baseball, with the D-backs 39-81 now a couple of points better than the Orioles’ 38-80. Baltimore has been making a real push of late, having lost thirteen games in a row. The Pirates, too, continue to suck, having dropped nine of their last ten, and this means things are now considerably closer. Here’s the current standings: