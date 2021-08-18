Cancel
VanMeter's homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2

By DAVID BRANDT
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped 2 1/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East....

