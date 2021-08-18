Simultaneous hurricanes expected in the Atlantic Basin by the weekend

Two named storms are spinning in the Atlantic Basin late Wednesday night, Tropical Storm Henri and Hurricane Grace. Neither storm is aimed at Southwest Florida.

Hurricane Grace is a Category 1 with 80 mph maximum sustained wind. Grace is tracking through the Caribbean Sea until it makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

On the satellite picture below, notice a little pinhole “eye” feature in the middle of Grace. That’s a sign of a healthy storm, so it won’t weaken before landfall.

After Grace tracks south of Cancun, Mexico, it will get into the Bay of Campeche, where it will likely get back to a hurricane before a second landfall in eastern Mexico late Friday night.

Tropical Storm Henri is spinning around Bermuda but will eventually head north towards New England. It will likely stay offshore but swells will be big this weekend and early next week.

A tropical storm now, Henri also will become a hurricane heading into the weekend.

Be sure to check back in with ABC7 as we continue to provide updates on all of our storms throughout the 2021 Hurricane Season.