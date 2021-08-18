Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Simultaneous hurricanes expected in the Atlantic Basin by the weekend

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSW3R_0bUqgrRX00

Two named storms are spinning in the Atlantic Basin late Wednesday night, Tropical Storm Henri and Hurricane Grace. Neither storm is aimed at Southwest Florida.

Hurricane Grace is a Category 1 with 80 mph maximum sustained wind. Grace is tracking through the Caribbean Sea until it makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

On the satellite picture below, notice a little pinhole “eye” feature in the middle of Grace. That’s a sign of a healthy storm, so it won’t weaken before landfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4okk_0bUqgrRX00

After Grace tracks south of Cancun, Mexico, it will get into the Bay of Campeche, where it will likely get back to a hurricane before a second landfall in eastern Mexico late Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4ApC_0bUqgrRX00

Tropical Storm Henri is spinning around Bermuda but will eventually head north towards New England. It will likely stay offshore but swells will be big this weekend and early next week.

A tropical storm now, Henri also will become a hurricane heading into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGpDk_0bUqgrRX00

Be sure to check back in with ABC7 as we continue to provide updates on all of our storms throughout the 2021 Hurricane Season.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Grace#Maximum Sustained Wind#Atlantic Basin#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Miami, FLweatherboy.com

Tropical Cyclone Formation Likely in Atlantic Hurricane Basin

According to the latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC)in Miami, Florida, it appears likely that more than one tropical cyclone will form in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin in the next 5 days. Of the three disturbances they are tracking, two are likely to develop into a tropical cyclone; one could also be a landfall threat to the United States.
EnvironmentNOLA.com

Tropical depression likely in Gulf of Mexico this weekend, hurricane forecasters say

A tropical system heading for the Gulf of Mexico has an 80% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday morning. It's too early to tell if the storm could be a threat to Louisiana, but some long-range forecasting models predict it will make landfall long the Gulf Coast. However, the long-range models often change, especially this far out.
Atlantic, NCWNCT

Atlantic Sea Surface Temperatures are Ideal for Hurricane Season

Hurricanes are one of nature’s wonders. They form over the Atlantic in the summer, simply because sea surface temperatures are warm. We are in peak hurricane season, and the oceans are primed to fuel storm development. While temperatures are just one factor that influences hurricanes, they are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to sustain them.
Environmentcw39.com

Hurricane terminology to know before the weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) – Tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico is expected this week. As for impacts to southeast Texas? Meteorologists are still working on fine tuning the details of the track before we know for sure what that entails. Nonetheless, you should be staying weather aware for the rest...
Greenville, NCWNCT

Atlantic Ocean surface temperatures ideal for hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricanes are one of nature’s wonders. They form over the warm ocean waters in the summer simply because sea surface temperatures are warm. We are in peak hurricane season, and the oceans are primed to fuel storm development. While temperatures are just one factor that influences hurricanes, they are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to sustain them.
Environmentaudacy.com

Models show we could have a Gulf hurricane this weekend

The National Hurricane Center says there is a high chance of tropical development in the coming days that could have a storm in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. "A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day or so," the NHC advised. "Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend."
Environmentalabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Another Sunny and Hot Day

The upper ridge remains in place, but rain chances are a bit higher and this afternoon we will see some scattered showers and storms, but still these will remain widely scattered with most locations remain dry. The better rain chances today remain across South Alabama. It is another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s. The upper ridge weakens some tomorrow and Friday, and these two days we expect an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, many locations will stay dry, while many other we will see rain. It comes down to watching radar trends during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs both days will be in the 88-92 degree range.
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Hurricane forecasters will be watching the Gulf this weekend

Chances are increasing that there will be tropical trouble in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The National Hurricane Center continued to watch a tropical wave in the Caribbean that is expected to move into the Gulf over the weekend and intensify. It had an 80 percent chance of becoming...
EnvironmentKPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid with scattered showers; watching for possible tropical development too

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Locally our weather is pretty much back to normal with scattered showers and storms likely each day through the weekend. Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. The next several days we will see highs reach the low 90s, but with the humidity the heat index will range from 100 to 105! Rain chances will be 40% through Sunday, and most likely in the afternoon hours.
Atlantic, NCwfxrtv.com

Atlantic Ocean surface temperatures ideal for hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricanes are one of nature’s wonders. They form over the warm ocean waters in the summer simply because sea surface temperatures are warm. We are in peak hurricane season, and the oceans are primed to fuel storm development. While temperatures are just one factor that influences hurricanes, they are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to sustain them.
EnvironmentWAVY News 10

Atlantic Ocean surface temperatures ideal for hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricanes are one of nature’s wonders. They form over the warm ocean waters in the summer simply because sea surface temperatures are warm. We are in peak hurricane season, and the oceans are primed to fuel storm development. While temperatures are just one factor that influences hurricanes, they are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to sustain them.
EnvironmentWJBF.com

Atlantic Ocean surface temperatures ideal for hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricanes are one of nature’s wonders. They form over the warm ocean waters in the summer simply because sea surface temperatures are warm. We are in peak hurricane season, and the oceans are primed to fuel storm development. While temperatures are just one factor that influences hurricanes, they are a fair predictor of the readiness of the ocean to sustain them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy